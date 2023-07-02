Azerbaijan is among leaders in new enterprises created in Uzbekistan

2 July 2023 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan opened 22 new companies in Uzbekistan in January-May 2023, Azernews reports.

According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan ranked ninth among ten countries that created new enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan in the first five months of this year.

During the reporting period, Russia leads in the number of established companies in Uzbekistan (376), followed by China (245) and Turkey (121).

In total, in the first 5 months of 2023, about 1,279 enterprises with the participation of foreign capital were created in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in January-May 2023 amounted to $76.7 million, of which $52.2 million accounted for exports to Azerbaijan, and $24.5 million for imports.

