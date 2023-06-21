Minister: 100,000 young people enter the labor market every year

21 June 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

In recent years, the number of labor contracts has increased by 30 percent, Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev telling at the Human Resources Summit.

However, among the employed population, the number of those working with an employment contract is small.

He noted that in the future, work will be carried out in the direction of eliminating informal labor and legalizing wages.

“About 7 billion manats were allocated to employment, labor, and social issues,” Sahil Babayev said.

He noted that small and micro businesses were established in 62K families within the framework of self-employment.

"The increase in the number of the population has increased the tasks ahead. For this reason, the state has a great demand for increasing employment. Every year, 100,000 young people enter the labor market," the minister said.

At the Human Resources Summit organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population under the motto "Return to the Future", "Move from the depths of the earth to the depths of the brain. The role of the state in the transition from oil capital to human capital", "Welcome migration. Topics such as "human resources management in public and private enterprises" are discussed.

---

