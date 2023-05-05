Nominal volume of GDP in Azerbaijan increases by 22 times over for past two decades
The Azerbaijani economy is a rapidly developing country, Azernews reports, citing the Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Natig Amirov telling at the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%