Azerbaijan, Russia discuss joint action plan on North-South route

27 April 2023 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov had a meeting with the general director of Russian Railways JSC Oleg Belozerov in Moscow, Azernews reports, citing ADY.

ADY said that the meeting discussed the development prospects of cooperation in the field of transit cargo transportation between the two countries, in particular, the joint action plan on the North-South route.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on the competitiveness of the relevant route and the involvement of additional cargo volumes. In particular, the plan of proposals related to the optimization of transit time between the two countries, the digitalization of document circulation, and the synchronization of operations on routes were widely discussed.

