Foreign investors keen to create agricultural park in Azerbaijan

8 March 2023 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Investors from Uzbekistan and Arab countries want to create an agro park in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Zamir Dibirov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, telling on this.

"These investors have applied to the Agency for this purpose. Uzbek investors want to invest in cotton growing in Azerbaijan and create cotton growing clusters here. Arab investors are still considering certain areas in agricultural parks. Besides, some local businessmen want to invest in agricultural parks", he said.

Z.Dibirov added that the projects of investors looking to create an agro park are rivewed, and if they are suitable for the purpose, they are registered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz