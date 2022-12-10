Azerbaijan launches project to inform entrepreneurs about state support mechanisms [PHOTO]

10 December 2022 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A project on ‘Development of regional partners’ has been launched in Azerbaijan to inform entrepreneurs operating in the regions about the possibilities of access to financial resources, state support mechanisms in this area - concessional loans and subsidies, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend on December 10.

According to the agency, the project is also aimed at expanding business ties between businessmen from the capital and regions.

The project was launched by SMBDA with the joint organization with Azerbaijan’s Marsol LLC, and partnership with the State Employment Agency and Kapital Bank, as well as with the support of the Maricel Astara Resort hotel.

On December 9, a conference dedicated to the presentation of the project was held in Shaki city. The event was attended by representatives of relevant government agencies, more than 200 entrepreneurs from Baku and the Shaki-Zagatala economic region.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the Executive Power of Shaki Elkhan Usubov, the SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, and the MP Vugar Iskandarov informed about measures to support entrepreneurs, including concessional state loans.

Board Chairman of the of Marsol LLC Tural Mustafayev, Director General of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank Farid Hidayatzade, and Head of Maricel Real Estate Samir Alizade spoke about the activities of their companies, cooperation with entrepreneurs, and means for taking advantage of state support measures.

The conference brought together entrepreneurs from the capital and the region of the country, created opportunities for networking and joint investment initiatives.

As part of the event, a panel discussion was also organized on opportunities for entrepreneurs in the region to access financing. During the discussions, detailed information was given on the topic, and questions of interest to entrepreneurs were answered.

Within the framework of the project, educational events will also be held in Ganja, Astara and Guba in the coming months.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz