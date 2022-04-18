By Trend

Introducing innovations into the personal account system of Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors on the e-audit.gov.az has increased confidentiality and manageability in auditing, Chairman of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan Vahid Novruzov told Trend.

According to him, in 2020, Chamber of Auditors established a personal account system on its website based on international practice.

"Moreover, a concept for the main directions of innovative audit development was developed in 2020. The key innovations within the concept are ‘audit and modern challenges’, ‘use of innovation in audit’, ‘innovations and advanced auditing technologies’, ‘transition from traditional to cloud auditing, ‘innovation and human resources’, Novruzov said.

He also noted that a concept for the development of audit activities in Azerbaijan was prepared in 2021 up to 2030.

"The Chamber has identified important steps for the audit development in the next 10 years. This includes recommendations and instructions from President Ilham Aliyev on promoting audit activities in Azerbaijan, the tasks set for independent auditors in government programs and national action plans, the current status of audit, the impact of sustainable economic development, accountability, and the overall economic environment on audit, as well as the conceptual directions for the development of audit activities in Azerbaijan until 2030," Novruzov stated.

