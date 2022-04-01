By Trend

Azerbaijani schoolchildren and students will take part in the Baku Skills 3D modeling and printing competition within the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, Zeynab Babayeva, representative of the Azerbaijani office of TEKNOFEST, told Trend.

According to Babayeva, participation in the competition is envisaged for categories A and B.

"Schoolchildren will take part in the competition in category A, and students - in category B. Only Azerbaijani schoolchildren and students will be allowed to participate in the Baku Skills competition," she said.

Besides, she emphasized that most teams were registered namely for this competition within TEKNOFEST.

"In category A alone, about 175 teams applied to us, and in category B - 52. From three to six people in each team can take part in the competitions. In category A, the tasks have already been given to the teams, and the participants are provided with the necessary printers for 3D printing," the office’s representative noted.

Babayeva also said that the category A participants applied until March 31, the deadline for uploading the works of the teams to the appropriate system.

According to her, the teams which will continue to participate in the TEKNOFEST festival in category B will be announced on April 6, and in category A - on April 7.

"The prize fund for category A is 7,000 manat ($4,120): for the first place - 4,000 manat ($2,350), for the second - 2,000 manat ($1,180) and for the third place - 1,000 manat ($590)," the representative said. "In category B, the prize fund is 12,000 manat ($7,060): for the first place - 6,000 manat ($3,530), for the second – 4,000 manat, and for the third place – 2,000 manat."

"Mentors of the teams will also be awarded: the mentor who takes the first place will receive a financial reward of 700 manat ($412), the second place – 500 manat ($294) and the third - 300 manat ($176.4)," she noted.

Babayeva added that at the final stage, the teams should perform a certain task, which will be given by the jury, on the spot.

The upcoming TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office is comprised of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the chief technology officer of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish government institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

Trend, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.az and Turkic.World are official media partners of TEKNOFEST.

