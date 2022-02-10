By Ayya Lmahamad

U.S. ambassador Lee Litzenberger has described Azerbaijan as a reliable energy supplier.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on February 9.

The ambassador noted that natural gas will play an important role in the energy transition and stressed the necessity to encourage investment in natural gas projects.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the 8th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the prospects for expanding the corridor.

In this regard, the minister noted that the 8th ministerial meeting was fruitful and would promote the further development of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The sides also discussed renewable energy projects, issues of exporting "green energy", the possibility of hydrogen production and cooperation with international companies.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $517.5 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $75.1 million and imports for $442.4 million.

