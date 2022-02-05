By Trend

Price fluctuations highlighted the strategic importance of infrastructures such as the Southern Gas Corridor, said Vannia Gava, Undersecretary of Ministry of Ecological Transition of Italy.

She made the remarks at the plenary sessions on expansion of the project and energy transition held as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Gava noted that natural gas is an irreplaceable resource for the energy transition.

"The price fluctuations that in recent months have seriously challenged the economies of many EU countries, starting with Italy, have highlighted the strategic importance of infrastructures such as the Southern Gas Corridor. Thanks to the coordination between the countries involved in the corridor, we are balancing the needs of all parties and guaranteeing Europe's energy security, which is absolutely an essential objective,” she added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz