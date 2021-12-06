By Trend

New economic construction must be ensured in Karabakh, Emin Huseynov, Azerbaijani President's special representative in the liberated territories [which were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] within the Karabakh economic zone, said at the conference "Opportunities for innovative development of the liberated territories" held on Dec. 6, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, all today's discussions held within the conference must be implemented.

"It is necessary to fulfill the tasks set. We must use the most advanced technologies in the liberated territories, ensure new economic construction in Karabakh. This is the main task facing us," he stressed.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz