By Trend

The development of the sphere of information and communication technologies (ICT) will lead to the growth of GDP and the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan, head of the department of the Institute of Information Technologies of ANAS, Doctor of Philosophy, Associate Professor Alovsat Aliyev told Trend.

The income increase in the ICT sector directly affects GDP growth. The ICT sector is a dynamically developing sector of the Azerbaijani economy. The development of this sphere in Azerbaijan will lead to an increase in GDP and the non-oil sector by more than twice.

It will also lead to the formation of new socio-economic activities, which will reduce poverty and unemployment, he said.

"Today, about 6.5 percent of global GDP is generated by the ICT market, and by 2025 this figure may reach nine percent," he added.

The contribution of the ICT sector to the GDP of the US is 6.4 and 6.8 percent in Japan, Aliyev stressed.

"According to the global competitiveness index, Azerbaijan ranks 69 among 141 countries, 58 in terms of the "favorable environment" indicator, 46 in terms of the "quality of institutions" indicator, and 69 in terms of the "level of technological development". Azerbaijan ranks 82 in terms of "innovation potential", having improved its position by two lines compared to 2020," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz