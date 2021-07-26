The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony took place on July 23. “Azercell Telecom” LLC, a proud partner of the National Olympic Committee and the National Olympic Team, is honored to support Azerbaijani athletes and wishes each of them success in this great event.

It should be noted that on February 28, 2020, the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and “Azercell Telecom” LLC signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

Originally scheduled to take place last year, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed due to the pandemic. Azerbaijani athletes, who did not give up during this period and proved their fortitude training non-stop despite the difficult conditions, will represent our country with the delegation of 44 people at this event, which is in the spotlight of the world over.

