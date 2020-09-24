By Trend

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on September 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 59.415 manat or $34.95 (1.85 percent) and amounted to 3,149.012 manat or $1,852.36 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 28.9085 manat or $17 (0.77 percent) and amounted to 3,744.913 manat ($2,202.89).

The price of silver decreased by 2.6908 manat or $1.5 (6.73 percent) and amounted to 37.2969 manat ($21.93).

The price of platinum decreased by 48.0675 manat or $28.27 (3.41 percent) and amounted to 1,421.4295 manat ($836.1).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 138.3545 manat or $81.38 (4.2 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 141.1085 manat or $83 (9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 7.7701 manat or $4.57 (17.2 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 81.8975 manat or $48.17 (2.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 564.5445 manat or $332 (21.8 percent), silver grew by 5.7571 manat or $3.3 (18.3 percent), palladium rose by 929.6535 manat or $546.8 (33 percent) and platinum decreased by 198.8405 manat or $116.9 (12.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Platinum (XPD) Sept. 24, 2020 3,149.012 37.2969 1,421.4295 3,744.913 Sept. 23, 2020 3,208.427 39.9877 1,469.497 3,773.8215 Aug. 24, 2020 3,287.3665 45.067 1,562.538 3,663.0155 Sept. 24, 2019 2,584.4675 31.5398 1,620.27 2,815.2595 Change in a day: in man. -59.415 -2.6908 -48.0675 -28.9085 in % -1.85 -6.73 -3.27 -0.77 Change in a month in man. -138.3545 -7.7701 -141.1085 81.8975 in % -4.2 -17.2 -9 2.2 Change in a year in man. 564.5445 5.7571 -198.8405 929.6535 in % 21.8 18.3 -12.3 33

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 24)

