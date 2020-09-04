By Trend

The resolution #319, signed on September 2 by Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, does not envisage the abolition of subsidies which are given by the state for cotton-growing, tobacco-growing, beekeeping and silkworm cocoon production, Head of the public relations and information support department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Vugar Huseynov said, Trend reports on Sept. 3.

Huseynov stressed that rendering of state support for agriculture is regulated upon the Azerbaijani president’s decree "On the creation of a new mechanism for subsidies in the agricultural sector" #759 dated June 27, 2019.

"Under this decree, the payments on six types of subsidies for crop and livestock production in the country have been made through the Electronic Agricultural Information System since January 1, 2020,” the head of the department said. “Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers’ previous decisions on granting subsidies to the farmers, the existing regulations are brought following the new decree.”

“This is a legal procedure and the Cabinet of Ministers’ recent resolution on the cancellation of several decisions envisaging support in the agrarian sector is related to this compliance,” Huseynov said. “The state has already paid the subsidies for the autumn sowing. The subsidies in other categories, including the field of beekeeping, are still being granted. The comments on social networks interpreting the recent decision of the Cabinet of Ministers as the abolition of subsidies are erroneous and legally unfounded."

The head of the department reminded that under the decision of the Council of Agrarian Subsidies dated September 2, 2019, 100 manats ($58) are paid to farmers for each ton of cotton which is supplied to the processing plants while 50 manats ($29) are paid for each ton of raw tobacco.

“Moreover, farmers are provided with the subsidies worth 220 manats ($129) for each hectare of cotton crops while 280 manats ($164) - tobacco crops,” Huseynov said. “Beekeepers receive subsidies worth 10 manats ($5) for each hive. The state also gives the subsidies worth five manats ($2) for each kilogram of raw silk cocoon which is handed over to the collection points.”

"None of these subsidies have been canceled,” Huseynov said. “The state continues to support the country's agricultural sector and the subsidies will still be transferred to the "farmer cards".

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz