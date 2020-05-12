By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 26.188 manat and amounted to 2,891.284 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1349 manat and amounted to 26.3693 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum dropped by 7.625 manat and amounted to 1,302.693 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium soared by 24.54 manat and amounted to 3,229.482 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 12, 2020 May 8, 2020 Gold XAU 2,891.284 2,917.472 Silver XAG 26.3693 26.2344 Platinum XPT 1,302.693 1,310.318 Palladium XPD 3,229.482 3,204.942

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 12)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz