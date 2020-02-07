By Trend

The prospects for Denmark and Azerbaijan to develop their relations in the port industry are great, Danish ambassador to Turkey and Azerbaijan Svend Olling told Trend.

"The innovation and expertise of the Danish port industry is well renowned and Danish companies provide partners with competencies in coastal engineering, port planning and design," said the diplomat.

He pointed out that Denmark is very interested in cooperating with other countries on developing ports and port industry.

As for the current status of trade relations, Olling said that for many years, Denmark’s biggest export to Azerbaijan has been pharmaceuticals and the country is naturally interested in maintaining the level of trade in this sector.

"Moreover, our beer brewer Carlsberg is well established in Azerbaijan. In these sectors, Danish companies are naturally interested in cooperating closely with Azerbaijani companies and distributers," said the ambassador.

Moreover, as the diplomat said, Denmark has a number of excellent companies in the sector of sustainable energy.

"Denmark is a first mover on sustainable energy transition and Danish companies working in this sector are always looking for new opportunities to introduce their sustainable solutions to other markets," he added.

Olling also highlighted the great potential for development of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of tourism.

"The potential for boosting tourism between Denmark and Azerbaijan is certainly there. Personally, I find Azerbaijan a great place to visit. The country has an extremely interesting history and the hospitality of the people is exceptional. Moreover, Baku is a wonderful, modern city with lots of activities and attractions for tourists. Copenhagen was recently rated one of the top places to visit in 2020 and the Danish tourism industry is growing every year. I consider Denmark a great place for tourists to visit. Danes are known for being one of the happiest peoples in the world. We are well renowned for the Danish cosiness, which goes by the name ‘hygge’. Moreover, Copenhagen holds an interesting mix of royal history, modern architecture and plenty of innovative and sustainable inventions. For example the world’s first waste-to-energy plant which is also a ski slope! We are always looking to receive tourists from all over the world and are happy to welcome tourists from Azerbaijan too," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz