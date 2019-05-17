By Trend

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on May 17 compared to the prices of May 16, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 17.034 manats to 2,187.0500 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4213 manats to 24.7221 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 27.302 manats to 1,412.2070 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 9.707 manats to 2,262.6575 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 17, 2019 May 16, 2019 Gold XAU 2,187.0500 2,204.0840 Silver XAG 24.7221 25.1434 Platinum XPT 1,412.2070 1,439.5090 Palladium XPD 2,262.6575 2,272.3645

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1=1.7 AZN on May 17)

---

