By Trend

The offices of Facebook and other international social networks, as well as YouTube video hosting site should open in Azerbaijan to prevent the use of insults, undesirable cases in social networks, President of the Azerbaijan Internet Forum Osman Gunduz said, Trend reports on Feb. 13.

Gunduz made the remarks in Baku at a meeting with representatives of non-governmental organizations at the headquarters of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.

He stressed that users who use insults in the internet think that their accounts are registered abroad, and this gives them the right to write whatever they want and commit unlawful acts.

"But if the social network bases are in Azerbaijan, we will be able to work more closely with them,” he said. “It will be easier to combat those who use insults in social networks. Turkey has already used this method and the number of such problems decreased."

Gunduz said the transfer of social network bases to Azerbaijan can be beneficial for the country from a commercial point of view.

---

