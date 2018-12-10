By Trend

In January-November 2018, the prices for consumer goods and the tariffs for services in Azerbaijan have increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same period in 2017, Trend reports citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan Dec. 10.

The prices for foodstuffs have increased by 1.9 percent, for non-foodstuffs – by 2.7 percent, and the cost of paid services has increased by 2.6 percent.

The prices for consumer goods and the tariffs for services have increased by 0.6 percent in November, for food products - by 1.2 percent, for non-food products - by 0.2 percent, and the cost of paid services has increased by 0.1 percent.

Over the month, the prices for rice, flour, mouton, sausage and fish products, dairy products, cheese and eggs, butter, olive and vegetable oils, banana, pears, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, beans, onions, potatoes, coffee, tea and cocoa, tobacco and alcoholic drinks have increased.

The prices for semolina and buckwheat, pasta, lemons, oranges, tangerines, apples, quince, pomegranate, persimmon, kiwi, cabbage, greens, beets, carrots and garlic have decreased.

In November, among non-food products, the prices for clothes, shoes, furniture and appliances, carpets, spare parts for cars, stationery and jewelry have increased. At the same time, the prices for air conditioners, mobile phones, televisions, cameras and tablet PCs have decreased.

Compared to October, in November, among the paid services, the prices for services of transportation of passengers by air transport to other countries (except CIS countries), repair of cars, hairdresser and beautician services have increased, the rent for apartments and the tuition fees at computer literacy courses have increased.

In turn, the prices for rent of apartments, cleaning, tailoring and rental of clothes, catering and dental services have increased. In turn, prices for travel services within the country, international passenger transportation by air and by rail have decreased.

In January-October 2018, inflation in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.4 percent, and in 2017 – to 12.9 percent.

