By Narmina Mammadova

Russia is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan. Thus, the relations between two countries are developing in all directions, especially in the high technology.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies reached a preliminary agreement on taking the necessary measures to reduce roaming tariffs between telecom operators of the two countries, the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass communications Konstantin Noskov told Trend.

Noskov noted, the work in this direction is conducted at the level of bilateral contacts.

"We are working closely with Azerbaijan and set the task for telecom operators to negotiate with each other. During my visit to Baku [to participate at Bakutel 2018], very active negotiations took place on this issue. We agreed with Azerbaijani Minister of Transport of Communications and High Technologies to take the necessary measures to make the operators reduce tariffs for roaming services.

At present, the cost of a minute of outgoing call for subscribers of Azerbaijani operators in Russia ranges from 0.99 to 4.99 manats, depending on the operator and the region of the Russian Federation, and the cost of a minute of incoming call is 0.39-0.99 manats.

In turn, for subscribers of Russian operators located in Azerbaijan, a minute of outgoing call will cost 25 - 85 rubles, depending on the operator, and a minute of an incoming call will cost up to 25 rubles.

In 2017, two countries marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Russia’s investments in the Azerbaijani economy almost reach $4 billion. Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan have invested over $1 billion in Russia’s economy.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $1.3 billion in January-July 2018. It increased by almost 17 percent for the year.

