Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2019 has been drawn up on the basis of pragmatic approaches, and at the same time, it is compiled according to the new budget rules and is protected from all sorts of risks, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov as saying at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The MP said that a part of the oil revenues, which are planned to be allocated to budget expenditures, is also regulated in accordance with the new rules.

“Measures are also being taken to make the exchange rate of manat stable, and this is one of the important issues of concern to society,” he noted. “Our main goal is the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, stimulating the growth of non-oil exports. For 10 months of this year, non-oil exports grew by 12 percent and total exports increased by 37 percent.”

The MP also said that due to the mentioned facts, there are no economic grounds for the decrease of the manat rate.

“Experts misinterpret the words said by Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov regarding the manat rate, and this creates confusion in society and artificial tension in the field of finance,” he noted. “There is no reason to worry about the manat rate. We have a sufficient amount of foreign exchange reserves.”