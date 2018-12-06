By Trend

A Volunteer Council has been created under Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), and the first meeting of the Council has already been held, Trend reports citing the Economy Ministry.

In connection with the International Volunteer Day, celebrated on Dec. 5, an event was organized in the Agency with the participation of its employees and volunteers.

Head of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov stressed that volunteer activities play an important role in the youth development.

He informed about the work carried out by the Agency in this area, saying the scope of the measures will be expanded in accordance with the "SME Volunteers" program.

Mammadov brought to attention the role of volunteer activities in expanding the outlook, knowledge and skills of young people.

The main directions of the "SME Volunteers" program are the accumulation of experience by volunteers, the organization and promotion of volunteer activities, the involvement of young professionals and volunteers in entrepreneurship (Young Internship Programs), as well as cooperation with universities, NGOs and companies.

