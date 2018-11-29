By Trend

The next UK-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC) is planned to be held on April 4-5 2019 in the UK, Steve Smith, the Head of Trade and Investments Department of the UK Embassy in Baku told Trend.

“Currently, we are working on the proposed agenda and possible venue,” he said, adding that it is hoped the next JIC will feature on energy (including renewables) healthcare, agriculture, space, e-government, environment, education, aerospace and retail.

The latest session of the Commission was held in on December 14-15, 2017 in Baku.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a protocol on economic cooperation, which envisages further expansion of cooperation in economy, trade, investments, industry, tourism, energy, education, culture and other spheres.

Two memorandums were also signed between Azerbaijani and UK companies. As a result, Azerbaijani and British companies expressed intention to establish a joint venture for the production of pumps used in the extractive industry, as well as to create a single service center for the repair and maintenance of this equipment.

In January-October 2018, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $455.59 million, of which $257.4 million accounted for exports from Azerbaijan.

