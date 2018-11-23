By Trend

The modern Baku-Batumi highway, which will meet all international standards, will be put into operation in 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at a press conference dedicated to the transport and transit potential of Azerbaijan on Nov. 23.

The minister also noted that the expansion of the Ganja-Gazakh-Georgia border highway will be completed in 2021.

Meanwhile, Georgia will complete the construction of the Tbilisi-Azerbaijani border highway.

Story still developing

