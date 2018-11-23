By Trend

The volume of non-oil transit from Turkmenistan through Azerbaijan reached 190,000 tons in January-September 2018, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks at a press-conference in Baku on Nov. 23 dedicated to the transport and transit potential of Azerbaijan.

“This does not reflect the total transit potential and this figure will grow several times in the future,” the minister added.

Story still developing

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz