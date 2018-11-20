By Trend

The Belarus government intends to continue active comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan, Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Rusy said.

Rusy made the remarks at a meeting of the Belarus-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation in Minsk, BelTA reported.

He expressed gratification with the dynamics of trade and economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

In January-September 2018, trade turnover between the two countries increased 3.3 times and amounted to $331.5 million compared to the same period of 2017.

"It is necessary to work actively on new joint projects,” he said. “We attach great importance to expansion of cooperation in industry and agriculture.”

“The establishment of a plant for assembling the Belarus-Azerbaijani tractors in Turkey will raise the cooperation of the two countries to a new level,” Rusy said.

“This is a new promising project of three countries,” he said. “Its successful implementation will open the opportunities for our new initiatives to jointly develop the regional market.”

Rusy called cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan in transportation and logistics, petrochemical sector and pharmaceutics as promising.

The Belarus government also intends to actively promote mutual food supplies.

“Azerbaijani consumers have already tasted Belarus dairy, meat, and confectionery products,” he said. “We welcome the opening of Azerbaijan’s Trading House in Minsk in 2017 and other similar initiatives of our friends.”

In turn, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov stressed the need to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Trade turnover does not correspond to our potential,” he said.

Following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, seven documents were signed, three of which relate to the cooperation with the Ganja Automobile Plant.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz