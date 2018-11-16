By Trend

Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 16, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 5.831 manats to 2,066.4265 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 16 compared to the price on Nov. 15.

The price of silver increased by 0.2569 manats to 24.3513 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 13.4555 manats to 1,434.613 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 51.7225 manats to 1,967.75 manats in the country.

Precious metals Nov. 16, 2018 Nov. 15, 2018 Gold XAU 2,066.4265 2,060.5955 Silver XAG 24.3513 24.0944 Platinum XPT 1,434.613 1,421.1575 Palladium XPD 1,967.75 1,916.0275

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 16)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz