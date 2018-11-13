By Trend

As part of the self-employment program, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population continues the process of providing goods and materials to the unemployed and job seeking citizens in the Azerbaijani districts, the ministry said in a message Nov. 13.

Over the past two days, more than 200 citizens in various cities and districts of Azerbaijan have been provided with goods and materials as part of the self-employment program. They mainly created small family farms in the field of agriculture.

In general, this year, more than 1,100 small family farms have already been created as part of the self-employment program in cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, at a board meeting in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population dedicated to the results of 9 months and the upcoming tasks for 2018, Minister Sahil Babayev said that this year, as part of the self-employment program, it is planned to create small family farms with participation of about 7,000 people.

The minister also said that during the execution of the program, first of all, attention is paid to ensuring transparency and attracting more citizens from socially vulnerable groups to the program.

At the same time, the main goal is to eliminate, through a self-employment program, the dependence of low-income families on social assistance, and to provide them with opportunities to participate in small entrepreneurship, he noted.

