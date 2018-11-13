By Trend
Prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 8.3725 manats to 2,047.531 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 13 compared to the price on Nov. 12.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1734 manats to 23.9471 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 14.7815 manats to 1,439.0585 manats.
Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 24.038 manats to 1,879.8345 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
13.11.18
|
12.11.18
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2047,531
|
2055,9035
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
23,9471
|
24,1205
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1439,0585
|
1453,84
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1879,8345
|
1903,8725
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 13)
