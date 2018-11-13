By Trend

Prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 8.3725 manats to 2,047.531 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 13 compared to the price on Nov. 12.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1734 manats to 23.9471 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.7815 manats to 1,439.0585 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 24.038 manats to 1,879.8345 manats in the country.

Precious metals 13.11.18 12.11.18 Gold XAU 2047,531 2055,9035 Silver XAG 23,9471 24,1205 Platinum XPT 1439,0585 1453,84 Palladium XPD 1879,8345 1903,8725