7 August 2018 13:40 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased August 7, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 7.9815 manats to 2058.0285 manats per ounce in the country on August 7, compared to the price on August 6.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1584 manats to 26.101 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 10.1405 manats to 1405,713 manats.
Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 10.7355 manats to 1547.0595 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
August 7, 2018
|
August 6, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2058,0285
|
2066,01
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
26,101
|
26.2594
|
Platinium
|
XPT
|
1405,713
|
1415.8535
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1547,0595
|
1557.795
