By Rashid Shirinov

A permanent exhibition of products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand will be organized in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, Chairman of the Board of the Association for Azerbaijan-Arab Countries Cooperation Elshan Rahimov told Trend.

He said that the organization of this exhibition will allow Azerbaijan to promote its products not only in Bahrain, but also in other Arab countries.

“A large number of tourists from other Arab countries, especially from Saudi Arabia, visit Bahrain. This is facilitated by both territorial proximity and visa-free regime between the two countries,” Rahimov noted.

The chairman of the association added that there are offices of the largest transnational corporations of the Arab world in Bahrain, the smallest Arab country in the world. In addition, the country has the world's largest oil shale deposit, he said.

Rahimov further mentioned that Bahraini investors are also interested in investing their money in Azerbaijan.

“For example, Bahrain’s BCGCM financial company is interested in creating an investment fund in Azerbaijan. Moreover, entrepreneurs from Bahrain are ready to invest in financial institutions and in the creation of world-famous entertainment centers in Azerbaijan,” the chairman of the association said.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Bahrain were established in November, 1996. Presently, there are great opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain in the spheres of trade and economy, investment, agriculture, oil and gas, industry, tourism, banking, information technology and others.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz