By Trend

Prices for precious metals, except for platinum, have dropped in Azerbaijan on Aug. 3, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 19.3885 manats to 2052.4865 manats per ounce in the country on Aug. 3, compared to the price on Aug. 2

The price of silver decreased by 0.1873 manats to 26.0118 manats per ounce, cost of palladium decreased by 0.5525 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 6.5025 manats to 1399.712 manats.

Precious metals Aug. 3, 2018 Aug. 2, 2018 Gold XAU 2052.4865 2071.875 Silver XAG 26.0118 26.1991 Platinium XPT 1399.712 1393.2095 Palladium XPD 1559.8775 1560.43

