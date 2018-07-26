By Naila Huseynli

Vodafone Ukraine, a mobile operator, is interested in the implementation of the Call Signature solution of Azerbaijan’s Digital Services Company (DSC).

The product has been recently presented to the operator, which is interested in its deployment for its subscribers.

“The integration process is rather complicated, due to which technical specialists and lawyers of Vodafone Ukraine will have to study all the details regarding the deployment of this service,” a source in the company told Trend. “In addition to Vodafone Ukraine, the Call Signature service will be offered to other mobile operators in Ukraine, because it becomes much more interesting to use the service when it is deployed by all mobile operators, as it was implemented in the Azerbaijani market.”

Call Signature service allows subscribers of mobile operators to subscribe to each call, and the subscriber who is being called, can see not only the number, but also the signature that the caller has chosen. In this case, the caller's signature can be displayed on the screen, even if the number is not registered in the contacts.

The service is available in the networks of all three mobile operators of Azerbaijan - Bakcell, Azercell and Azerfon (Nar).

Fixed-line broadband market penetration has grown moderately over the last five years. Currently, these mobile operators offer 3G, 4G services.

Recently, Azerbaijan mobile operators move towards 5G and it is ranked 13th out of 34 with a Telecoms Maturity Index score of 43.

The statistic also shows the number of mobile-cellular subscriptions in Azerbaijan from 2000 to 2016.

Since 2016, the mobile electronic signature “Asan Imza” (Mobile ID), a mobile identity with which one can confirm identity when accessing e-services and give digital signatures, is of particular interest to Ukraine. In the same year Ukrainian delegation visited Baku and the parties discussed a number of issues on the application of technology.

In September 2016 at the PKI Forum of Ukraine the analogue of Mobile ID the technology was presented with the possibility in a test mode to sign a document with the national certificate of the electronic digital signature of Ukraine. The pilot signing of the document between Azerbaijan and Ukraine took place with the technical support of the company "B.EST Solutions", which is the operator of the Asan Imza service, the certification center of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the Asan Certification Services Center under the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan.

