By Naila Huseynli

Global Stats center reported that in the first half of 2018, sales of Samsung mobile devices in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.9 percent.

As of July 1, 2018, Samsung devices rank first in the mobile devices market of Azerbaijan with a share of 59.1 percent which is by 4.6 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

Samsung, South Korean company that is one of the world's largest producers of electronic device, has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1990.

Apple’s sales, which ranks second in the market of mobile devices of Azerbaijan, decreased by 19 percent in the first half of 2018. As of July 1, 2018, the share of Apple devices in the Azerbaijani market was 10.2 percent, which is 32.4 percent less than in the same period of 2017.



Statistics shows that Apple generated $24.84 billion in revenue in U.S. in the second quarter of the 2018. The company’s revenue amounted at $233.7 billion this year.

The mobile devices of unknown manufacturers (mainly Chinese) ranked third with a market share of almost 4.5 percent. The market share has increased by almost 9.3 percent since the beginning of the year.

Apple is followed by Xiaomi – 4.18 , Nokia – 3.67 percent, Huawei – 3.22 percent, LG – 2.57 percent, Lenovo – 2.5 percent, Alcatel – 1.99 percent, HTC – 1.73 percent, etc.

---

