By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 2 1.7 July 9 1.7 July 3 1.7 July 10 1.7 July 4 1.7 July 11 1.7 July 5 1.7 July 12 1.7 July 6 1.7 July 13 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0175 manats or 0.8754 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9913 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 2 1.9798 July 9 1.9992 July 3 1.9776 July 10 1.9960 July 4 1.9828 July 11 1.9937 July 5 1.9817 July 12 1.9859 July 6 1.9872 July 13 1.9817 Average weekly 1.98182 Average weekly 1.9913

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0004 manat or 1.487 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02722manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 2 0.027 July 9 0.0269 July 3 0.0268 July 10 0.0272 July 4 0.0269 July 11 0.0274 July 5 0.0269 July 12 0.0273 July 6 0.0269 July 13 0.0273 Average weekly 0.0269 Average weekly 0.02722

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0224 manats or 6.0118 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.35838 manats.