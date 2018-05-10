By Trend

Azerbaijani Trade Delegation will take part in the 2018 Trans-Caspian Forum, US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) told Trend May 9.

The Azerbaijani trade delegation will represent different industries, including construction, medical devices, telecommunications and IT, startup accelerators, public procurement (food and agriculture), material handling and production, food and beverage distribution.

The program will also include presentation by WCC International on challenges and opportunities of cross-border trade between Azerbaijan and the United States.

The event will be held on May 17.

---

