By Trend

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 10, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 6.698 manats to 2236.095 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 8.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1647 manats to 28.1314 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 11.4835 manats to 1558.4325 manats and the cost of palladium - by 16.915 manats to 1665. 745 manats in the country.

On May 9, the Victory Day over Fascism, the manat’s exchange rate against precious metals wasn’t formed due to a non-working day.

Precious metals May 10, 2018 May 8, 2018 Gold XAU 2236.095 2229.397 Silver XAG 28.1314 27.9667 Platinum XPT 1558.4325 1546.949 Palladium XPD 1665.745 1648.83

