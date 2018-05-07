Currently, people with physical disabilities comprise 15 percent of total world population. Nearly 6 thousand people, including 72 thousand children suffer from physical disability in Azerbaijan.

The country joined the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2006 has been taking various measures on a regular basis to support the integration of people with disabilities to the society as full members of the community. Thus, the job fair held on May 5 with the joint support of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the UNEC was also aimed to improve the employment of youth with disabilities.

The event brought together various public agencies, local and foreign companies. Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, stood out for its active participation. Azercell representatives held information sessions for students with disabilities and informed the visitors about active vacancies in the company. Recruitment Unit specialists provided information about the recruitment process, the Student Bursary and Internship Programs at Azercell, answered a number of questions of the graduates. The students got an opportunity to get information about the existing demand for his/her field of specialization in labor market, build up first relations with employers while the employers had a chance to shortlist potential employees.

Notably, Azercell has provided its contribution to Children’s Paralympic Committee since 2014 with the aim to support the integration of children with various disabilities to the society through habilitation and rehabilitation.

