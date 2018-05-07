By Trend

The Information and computer center under the Ministry of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan has presented its own solution of mobile electronic signature, Marketing Director Jeyhun Mammadov told reporters May 7.

He noted that the project is implemented in cooperation with Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank.

"Starting from today, customers of the bank will be able to become owners of mobile e-signature in the shortest time. The project will play an important role in the development of mobile banking in the country," Mammadov said.

