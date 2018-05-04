Trend:

The ceremony of signing an action plan between the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee and the International Association of Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Customs and Logistics was held in Baku May 4.

The document was signed by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev and President of the International Association of Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Customs and Logistics Antonio Llobet de Pablo.

