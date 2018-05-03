Trend:

Azerbaijan can establish cross-border trade cooperation with the countries of the American continent on the basis of the already existing experience of cooperation with European States, Azerbaijan's BEST Solutions Company said May 3.

This issue was discussed at the exhibition-conference entitled as "Connect: ID" held from April 30 to May 2 in the US.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event at two sessions of the conference entitled as "Mobile identity: successful increase of social, financial and technological integration with Asan Imza in Azerbaijan" and "Digital trade hub of Azerbaijan".

"Within the framework of the European FutureTrust project, the implemented model of cross-border e-services between the EU and Azerbaijan was presented, as well as the possibility of cross-border trade cooperation with the countries of the American continent on the basis of the already existing experience of cooperation with European States was discussed," the message said.

European FutureTrust project includes such countries as Germany, Great Britain, Portugal, Austria, Georgia, Turkey, South Africa, Serbia, Estonia, Norway, Israel and Switzerland. FutureTrust presented solutions, which allow for connecting to eIDAS applications and demonstrating a pilot version of the project.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz