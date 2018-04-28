Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 28.067 manats or 1.25 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,254.1558 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 16 2288.353 April 23 2268.327 April 17 2285.8625 April 24 2255.339 April 18 2284.086 April 25 2256.6905 April 19 2297.992 April 26 2250.1625 April 20 2282.0545 April 27 2240.26 Average weekly 2287.6696 Average weekly 2254.1558

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.9518 manats or 3.39 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.4143 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 16 28.3104 April 23 29.0409 April 17 28.3502 April 24 28.373 April 18 28.4771 April 25 28.3846 April 19 29.2889 April 26 28.1841 April 20 29.2292 April 27 28.0891 Average weekly 28.73116 Average weekly 28.4143

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 32.623 manats or 2.11 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,562.6876 manats

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 16 1580.15 April 23 1576.75 April 17 1583.227 April 24 1566.397 April 18 1597.4985 April 25 1575.9085 April 19 1610.1125 April 26 1550.2555 April 20 1592.373 April 27 1544.127 Average weekly 1592.6722 Average weekly 1562.6876

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 77.809 manats or 4.63 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,685.125 manats.