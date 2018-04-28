Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 28.067 manats or 1.25 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,254.1558 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 16
|
2288.353
|
April 23
|
2268.327
|
April 17
|
2285.8625
|
April 24
|
2255.339
|
April 18
|
2284.086
|
April 25
|
2256.6905
|
April 19
|
2297.992
|
April 26
|
2250.1625
|
April 20
|
2282.0545
|
April 27
|
2240.26
|
Average weekly
|
2287.6696
|
Average weekly
|
2254.1558
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.9518 manats or 3.39 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.4143 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 16
|
28.3104
|
April 23
|
29.0409
|
April 17
|
28.3502
|
April 24
|
28.373
|
April 18
|
28.4771
|
April 25
|
28.3846
|
April 19
|
29.2889
|
April 26
|
28.1841
|
April 20
|
29.2292
|
April 27
|
28.0891
|
Average weekly
|
28.73116
|
Average weekly
|
28.4143
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 32.623 manats or 2.11 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,562.6876 manats
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 16
|
1580.15
|
April 23
|
1576.75
|
April 17
|
1583.227
|
April 24
|
1566.397
|
April 18
|
1597.4985
|
April 25
|
1575.9085
|
April 19
|
1610.1125
|
April 26
|
1550.2555
|
April 20
|
1592.373
|
April 27
|
1544.127
|
Average weekly
|
1592.6722
|
Average weekly
|
1562.6876
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 77.809 manats or 4.63 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,685.125 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 16
|
1681.9885
|
April 23
|
1757.375
|
April 17
|
1711.475
|
April 24
|
1677.4835
|
April 18
|
1725.3385
|
April 25
|
1650.445
|
April 19
|
1765.705
|
April 26
|
1660.7555
|
April 20
|
1754.366
|
April 27
|
1679.566
|
Average weekly
|
1727.7746
|
Average weekly
|
1685.125