The European subsidiary of Saudi Aramco - Aramco Overseas, has opened a representative office in Azerbaijan, said the message, published in the newspaper of the Ministry of Taxes of the country.

The company was registered in March 2018. Its authorized capital is 10,000 euros, and its official representative in Azerbaijan is the President of Aramco Overseas Talal al-Mari.

Earlier this January, Minister of energy, industry and natural resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Abdulaziz al-Fatih said that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco plans to open a representative office in Azerbaijan.

Saudi Aramco is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia. It is the largest oil company in the world in terms of oil production and oil reserves.

