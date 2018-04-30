Sara Israfilbayova

The Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AFSA) carries out control of food safety at all stages of the production of foodstuff from the field to the table, the Agency told Azernews.

The Agency representative went on to say that the Agency is responsible for ensuring the safety of food products at all stages of the food chain, including the production, supply, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, circulation (including import-export operations), veterinary, and phytosanitary control.

Moreover, it carries out register of the subjects in the country in terms of food security.

Now it is planned to establish the Food Safety Institute under the Food Safety Agency.

“The institute will be engaged in scientific-practical researches in the field of food safety, risk assessment based on scientific principles, preparation and submission of technical normative legal acts in the field of food safety, voluntary application of other international food products standards by food producers and so on,” according to AFSA.

Further, it was mentioned that products produced in the country and imported to the country are involved in expertise on the basis of the risk management principle. Samples of products are being taken. The sampled specimens are tested in the laboratory for safety records and, according to the results of the tests, the opinion is given whether the product sample and product part are suitable for human nutrition or not.

“Food safety certificate is issued when exporting products to EU countries. This certificate is issued for hazelnut products, fish products and wine products.”

Answering the question on storage of diary products the Agency stressed that there are several standarts in Azerbaijan related to this kind of products.

There is a standart AZS 236-2006 “Sour milk products. Packaging, marking, transportation, storage”. In accordance with this standard, sour milk products, especially perishable goods, must be storaged at the temperature 0 - 8ºC.

The Food Safety Agency was established by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on additional measures to improve the food security in the country.

---

