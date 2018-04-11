By Trend

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under the State Agency for Special Communication and Information Security of the Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan has published a rating of state websites for the number of visits in 1Q18.

TOP-10 official internet resources of state structures For the number of visits For the number of unique visits 1.idmantv.az

2.edu.gov.az

3.mia.gov.az

4.mlspp.gov.az

5.aztv.az

6.stat.gov.az

7.asan.gov.az

8.migration.gov.az

9. mfa.gov.az.az 10. scwra.gov.az 1. idmantv.az 2.azal.az

3.edu.gov.az

4.aztv.az

5.mia.gov.az

6.mod.gov.az

7.gov.az

8.mfa.gov.az

9.dq.mia..gov.az

10. bpqmi.gov.az TOP-5 internet resources of local executive bodies For the number of visits For the number of unique visits 1.binegedi-ih.gov.az 2. quba-ih.gov.az 3. qebele -ih.gov.az 4. khatai-ih.gov.az 5. qazax-ih.gov.az 1. binegedi-ih.gov.az 2. lachin-ih.gov.az 3. qebele-ih.gov.az 4. agcabedi-ih.gov.az 5. khatai-ih.gov.az TOP-10 countries in terms of the number of visits to official information resources of state structures 1.Azerbaijan

2.USA

3.Russia

4.Turkey

5.Germany 6.The United Kingdom 7.Estonia

8.The Netherlands 9.Iran 10.Turkmenistan

