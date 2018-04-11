By Trend
The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under the State Agency for Special Communication and Information Security of the Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan has published a rating of state websites for the number of visits in 1Q18.
TOP-10 official internet resources of state structures
For the number of visits
For the number of unique visits
1.idmantv.az
10. scwra.gov.az
1. idmantv.az
2.azal.az
TOP-5 internet resources of local executive bodies
For the number of visits
For the number of unique visits
1.binegedi-ih.gov.az
2. quba-ih.gov.az
3. qebele -ih.gov.az
4. khatai-ih.gov.az
5. qazax-ih.gov.az
1. binegedi-ih.gov.az
2. lachin-ih.gov.az
3. qebele-ih.gov.az
4. agcabedi-ih.gov.az
5. khatai-ih.gov.az
TOP-10 countries in terms of the number of visits to official information resources of state structures
1.Azerbaijan
6.The United Kingdom
7.Estonia
9.Iran
10.Turkmenistan
