Kazakhstan’s "NC"Food Contract Corporation" JSC exported three thousand tons of wheat to Azerbaijan for the first quarter of 2018, said in a report of the JSC on the results of activity for the first quarter of this year, Kazinform reports.

“About 80 thousand tons of grain and oil crops to the near and far abroad countries among which: over 58 thousand tons of barley to Iran, 10 thousand tons of wheat and over 0,4 thousand tons vegetable oil to China, about 7 thousand tons of wheat to Uzbekistan, 3 thousand tons of wheat to Azerbaijan", said in the report of the company.