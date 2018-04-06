By Trend

The High Tech Park LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan will launch the new “From Idea to Business” project on April 20, the company told Trend April 6.

Events will be held in Baku, Sumgait, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Guba, Sheki, Ganja and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“The [project’s] first part will involve information sessions and the second part will involve team competitions,” the company noted. “Following the contests, winners will be selected, who will take part in the finals in Baku for the “Startup of Azerbaijan” title in November. The most successful projects will be presented at the BakuTel 2018 exhibition.”

The new “From Idea to Business” initiative brings regional startups to Baku and gives them the opportunity to develop in the incubation center of the High Tech Park LLC, and this in turn will facilitate the emergence of competition among the capital and regional startups, the company added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz