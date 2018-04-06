By Kamila Aliyeva

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif went to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to discuss cooperation issues as part of his two-day visit to Azerbaijan on April 5-6.

The visit took place at the official invitation of the authorities of the Nakhchivan Republic.

During a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, Zarif expressed readiness of his country to export medical services to Azerbaijan’s Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan.

“Proper grounds exist for expansion of cooperation in the fields of industrial livestock production, medical treatment, and creation of pharmaceutical enterprises as well as dispatching physicians, tourism, transportation, and joint production,” the visiting foreign minister said.

Speaking about existing cooperation between Iran and Nakhkchivan, he said the sides have already launched joint projects in power generation and dam construction.

The reciprocal ties of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are developing, according to Zarif.

Talibov, in his turn, expressed his pleasure with the visit of Zarif and his entourage to Nakhchivan, and said relations between the two sides are on the right track in various areas.

“People of Iran and Nakhchivan are easily travelling, the number of tourists has increased, and Iranian university students are pursuing their education without any problem,” he noted.

Talibov also emphasized the significance of customs regulations in the development of bilateral relations between the two sides, and called for further expansion of cooperation in this field.

Earlier, the sides held talks in Tehran in December. During the meeting, Talibov said Nakhchivan is ready to increase its cooperation with Iran in the fields of energy, tourism and transportation.

In late December 2016, Iran launched a direct passenger train service between its northeastern city of Mashhad and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan. The train from Nakhchivan travels to Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz through Jolfa and thereon to Tehran and finally Mashhad.

Azerbaijan and Iran have had diplomatic relations since 1918. Political and economic ties between the two countries have increased in recent years and the two sides have made serious efforts to boost mutual ties. Azerbaijan and Iran have already prepared grounds for private sector investors in order to improve mutual cooperation. Currently, about 450 companies with Iranian capital operate in Azerbaijan.

In 2017, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $257.1 million, which is 16 percent more than in 2016. In January-February 2018, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to about $43 million.