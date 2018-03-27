27 March 2018 16:44 (UTC+04:00)
237
By Trend
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has launched the next stage of work for overhaul of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway, Sevinj Gadirova, head of the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend March 27.
She said that the overhaul of the 7.2-km Ganja-Alabashli section began on March 27.
The reconstruction work will last one week, she added.
The project to reconstruct the 600-km Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway started in October 2015.
To date, 475 kilometers of the railway have been reconstructed.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz